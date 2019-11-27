Tom Hanks Received An Ominous Warning Filming The Mister Rogers Movie

Tom Hanks on Monday recalled the moment when he may have been threatened while filming his new Mister Rogers biopic “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.” Hanks, who plays the late TV icon Fred Rogers in the movie, recollected a strange exchange he had with a man in a Pittsburgh hotel elevator on Monday’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Hanks said he and the man engaged in small talk about the film before the stranger wished him luck. But as the elevator door was closing, Hanks said the man “turned and looked at me and said, ‘We take Mr. Rogers very seriously here in Pittsburgh.’”

Rogers’ long-running children’s show “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” was filmed in Pittsburgh, as was the film that Hanks stars in. “His eyes went snake-like for a second and I’m thinking ‘I believe I’ve just been threatened in the City of Three Rivers,’” Hanks explained. Check out the full interview here: