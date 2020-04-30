Tom Hanks And Rita Wilson Share Photos As They Donate Plasma To COVID-19 Research

See the latest stories on the coronavirus outbreak. ﻿ Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have beaten COVID-19 themselves, and now they’re pitching in on the global fight against the virus. The duo, both 63, shared images on social media Wednesday of their contribution to coronavirus research at UCLA. Hanks showed a bag of plasma that he’d donated to the university, and Wilson showed how she was tested for antibodies prior to making her own donation.

Plasma from people who have survived COVID-19 can contain antibodies to the disease. Researchers are investigating the use of this plasma to help patients battling severe cases of the virus recover faster. Hanks said that after the paperwork, the procedure was “as easy as taking a nap.”