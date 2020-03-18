Tom Hanks Shares 'Good News' For Him And Rita Wilson From Coronavirus Isolation

Last week, Hanks said the two were feeling tired and had colds with body aches.

Screen icon Tom Hanks has “good news” for his fans: He and spouse Rita Wilson , the actor, singer and producer, haven’t gotten any worse one week after testing positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus in Australia.

“Rita had some chills that came and went,” he wrote at the time. “Slight fevers too.”

They were since released from the hospital and into self-isolation for recovery, where he said on Tuesday that they’re feeling more or less the same... which he called “good news” given how the infection can get so much worse for some patients.

“No fever but the blahs,” he wrote. “Folding the laundry and doing the dishes leads to a nap on the couch.”

But he added there was also a little bad news: Wilson “has won 6 straight hands of Gin Rummy and leads by 201 points.”

Then he cracked a joke about a typewriter he used to love: