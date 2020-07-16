Tom Hanks Laughs At Eating Takeout With Rita Wilson In Isolation

As the world learned that famous couple Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson had the coronavirus, the two were discovering one of its then-obscure symptoms.

Hanks, the two-time Oscar-winner who stars in the seafaring thriller ‘Greyhound’, said on ‘The Late Show’ Tuesday that Wilson got the worst of COVID-19 when they were sick in March: Headache, high fever, horrible nausea ― and loss of taste.

“And that was before that was known to be a thing,” Hanks said of the symptom.

Hanks chuckled in recalling a meal that was delivered to where they were in self-isolation.