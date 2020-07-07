Tom Hanks Swipes At US Leadership -- Or Lack Thereof -- On Coronavirus

Tom Hanks criticised the response of US leaders to the coronavirus pandemic as he urged people to follow basic guidance from health experts to stem the spread. The Academy Award-winning actor, who battled COVID-19 along with his wife Rita Wilson in March, told The Guardian UK that, in reflecting on how the US has responded to the crisis, he has “nothing but question marks about the official position” as well as choices made by individuals. “There’s really only three things everyone needs to do: wear a mask, social distance, wash your hands,” he said, echoing blunt advice he gave in a press conference last week. “I know societally it’s been politicised, but I don’t get it, man. I don’t understand how anyone can put their foot down and say: ‘I don’t have to do my part.’”

Steve Granitz via Getty Images HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Tom Hanks arrives at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California.

When asked about President Donald Trump ― who generally refuses to wear a mask in public settings, persistently downplays the extent of the virus and has been hosting events where thousands of people ignore the guidelines his own experts have stressed should be followed during the pandemic ― Hanks decried a lack of good leadership qualities. “Well, I must say, I grew up looking to our leaders for calm and informed guidance and I don’t think we’ve got that,” he said. Hanks and Wilson, both 63, were hospitalised in Australia for COVID-19 while he was on location for Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley biopic, which may resume production later this year.