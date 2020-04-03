Tom Holland Goes Full-On 'Spider-Man' In Shirtless Instagram Challenge

Tom Holland certainly isn’t slacking on fitness during his time in self-isolation. The actor had his Instagram fans swooning on Wednesday when he showed off an impressively chiseled physique while executing a “handstand challenge,” in which he tried to put on a T-shirt while performing a handstand.

Though the “Spider-Man: Far From Home” star dropped a few curse words along the way, his attempts were certainly earnest. And the actor’s strength and physical dexterity, previously demonstrated in “Avengers: Endgame,” remains intact.

With his fourth attempt at the T-shirt maneuver, success was achieved.

Holland then challenged actor pals Jake Gyllenhaal, Harrison Osterfield and Ryan Reynolds to follow suit. By Thursday, both Gyllenhaal and Osterfield had completed the challenge on their own Instagram Stories.

As for Reynolds, he replied simply: “No.”

Ryan Reynolds gives a very appropriate response after being tagged in Tom Holland's strenuous IG fitness challenge 😬



