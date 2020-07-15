The Top 20 Baby Names Parents Regret Choosing – And Why

Hunter and Aurora top the lists of names parents regret calling their kids, according to a new survey.
The team at Gigacalculator.com interviewed 5,842 parents about their baby name choices, asking if they regretted them – and why. Any names that came up multiple times were compiled into two lists.
Oliver – currently the most popular boy’s name in the UK according to the latest Gov.uk data – made the list of names parents most regret – presumably due to its popularity.
The top five reasons parents gave for regretting a child’s name were: not thinking it suits them (64%), the fact their partner picked it (48%), a friend choosing the name for their own child (37%), a child getting teased for their name at school (32%) and a celebrity naming their child the same name (26%).
Top 10 boys’ name parents regret:
Hunter
Jaxon
Carter
Tobias
Oliver
Grayson
Felix
Jasper
Sonny
Dexter
Top 10 girls’ names parents regret:
Aurora
Arabella
Lyla
Amber
Edith
Maryam
Harriet
Summer
Delilah
Gracie.