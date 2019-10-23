Top End Wedding Top End Wedding is nominated for Best Film at the AACTA Awards.

Miranda Tapsell told the Australian media to “put more beautiful women of colour on TV in ways that transcend race and unite us” during her 2015 Logies acceptance speech.

Now, she is up for two AACTA Awards alongside fellow Indigenous Australian actors and has expressed her gratitude for the recognition of her “deadly little film”, also nominated for Best Film, with an emotional Instagram post on Wednesday.

“If you had told me when I was a little girl growing up in Kakadu National Park that all this would happen, I would never have believed you,” she said.

“Dreams really do come true.