Top Vaccine Official Says He Was Demoted For Resisting Unproven Drug Pushed By Trump

Dr. Rick Bright said in a statement to The New York Times on Wednesday that he had clashed with HHS “political leadership” over his resistance to funding “potentially dangerous drugs promoted by those with political connections.”

The doctor leading the Trump administration’s vaccine agency said he was removed from his post at the Department of Health and Human Services and moved into a smaller role at another agency in retaliation for pushing for “scientifically-vetted solutions” over drugs that have not been proven to treat the coronavirus .

That disagreement led to Bright’s removal as the director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority in HHS, which leads the federal effort to develop vaccines and other drugs. The director of that agency is not appointed by Congress.

Bright told the Times that he specifically limited the “broad use of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, promoted by the administration as a panacea, but which clearly lack scientific merit.”

“While I am prepared to look at all options and to think ‘outside the box’ for effective treatments, I rightly resisted efforts to provide an unproven drug on demand to the American public,” Bright said Tuesday.

President Donald Trump has continuously promoted the use of hydroxychloroquine, a drug for malaria, as a possible treatment for COVID-19 despite the lack of scientific evidence supporting that claim.

At least one recent study of 368 patients ― the largest study so far ― showed that there were no benefits of using the drug. The study also showed that more patients who received hydroxychloroquine died than those who received standard care.

Bright had been working with the agency since 2010 and took on the role of BARDA director in late 2016. As of Wednesday afternoon, his biography page on the HHS website was unpublished.

When asked about Bright at the coronavirus task force press conference on Wednesday, Trump told reporters that he had “never heard of” the doctor.