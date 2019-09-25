Trump originally issued the tweet after former President Barack Obama’s decision to trade five Taliban-affiliated terror suspects for Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl, an American prisoner of war in Afghanistan. But the tweet has repeatedly resurfaced throughout Trump’s presidency to highlight various incidents of hypocrisy — notably, his recent planned and failed Taliban talks at camp David.

The tweet reappeared again on Tuesday after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) announced that the House would begin an official impeachment inquiry into Trump. Twitter’s top 10 trending terms soon included #ImpeachTrump, #Impeachment, #ImpeachDonaldTrumpNOW and #ImpeachTheMF.