After the announcement that the House is launching a formal impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump — and as #ImpeachTrump topped Twitter’s trending charts on Tuesday — Twitter users resurfaced a particularly topical 2014 tweet from Trump himself:
Trump originally issued the tweet after former President Barack Obama’s decision to trade five Taliban-affiliated terror suspects for Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl, an American prisoner of war in Afghanistan. But the tweet has repeatedly resurfaced throughout Trump’s presidency to highlight various incidents of hypocrisy — notably, his recent planned and failed Taliban talks at camp David.
The tweet reappeared again on Tuesday after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) announced that the House would begin an official impeachment inquiry into Trump. Twitter’s top 10 trending terms soon included #ImpeachTrump, #Impeachment, #ImpeachDonaldTrumpNOW and #ImpeachTheMF.
“Presidential harassment” also made it into the top 20 after Trump dismissed the inquiry as such in a tweet.
Of the more than 850,000 tweets with trending Trump impeachment hashtags, here are some of the best: