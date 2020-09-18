"Shiva Baby"

Courtesy of TIFF

“You look like Gwyneth Paltrow on food stamps,” Danielle’s mother (Polly Draper) tells her. They’re attending a shiva, but Danielle (Rachel Sennott) can’t even remember who died. She’s a mildly discombobulated college senior tired of questions about what she’ll do after graduation and who she’s dating. Already inconvenienced by nosy relatives, Danielle encounters among the mourners two people she’d rather not: a high school ex-girlfriend (Molly Gordon) and the wealthy man (Danny Deferrari) who’s been paying her for sex despite arriving with his wife (Dianna Agron) and newborn. Over the course of 77 taut minutes, “Shiva Baby” goes from cringe comedy to bristling psychodrama and back again.



Emma Seligman expanded “Baby” from a short film she made at New York University. Even with such an accessible running time, Seligman only narrowly avoids stretching the premise to its breaking point. And yet the movie’s biting wit keeps everything afloat. As Danielle careens through one nuisance after the next, the shiva house becomes increasingly claustrophobic, much like the mental state of any 20-something awaiting the supposed self-actualization of adulthood. “Shiva Baby” heralds a sparkling new talent in Seligman, who understands how to blend screwball humor with profundities about what it means to discover yourself.



“Shiva Baby” does not yet have a release date.