The Conservative Party has picked a former BBC presenter, who once said women should keep their “knickers on” to avoid rape, as a parliamentary candidate in the general election. Nick Conrad was chosen on Wednesday evening to stand for the Tories in the Broadland constituency in Norfolk. The 34-year-old stood down as the breakfast host on BBC Radio Norfolk in order to seek the MP nomination.

Keith Simpson, who won the seat in for the Conservatives in 2017 with a majority of over 15,000, is standing down. In a 2014 radio conversation about footballer Ched Evans, Conrad suggested women were “partially responsible” for sexual assault. Evans was originally convicted of a rape charge in May 2011. But the conviction was quashed and overturned at a retrial in 2016.

