Tourist's 19th-Century Statue Photo-Op Goes Horribly Wrong

It wasn’t the kind of snap he was hoping for.

A tourist posing for a photograph ended up accidentally breaking the toes off a 19th-century sculpture by Italian artist Antonio Canova.

Surveillance footage shows the unidentified man from Austria leaning against Canova’s plaster model of Pauline Bonaparte, the sister of French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte, in the Museo Canova in Possagno, Italy, on Friday.

The tourist looked at the damage and then walked off.

Check out the video here: