James D. Morgan via Getty Images The first phase of the trans-Tasman bubble will start October 16.

Australia has confirmed the first stage of the trans-Tasman travel bubble with New Zealand will kick off in two weeks. Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack said New Zealanders will be able to travel to New South Wales and the Northern Territory from midnight on Friday, October 16 - without the 14-day hotel quarantine. South Australia is expected to join NSW and the NT at a later date.

Australia in March closed its borders to all non-citizens and permanent residents to slow the spread of COVID-19. McCormack said it would be up to NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern when Australians would be allowed to visit New Zealand. “Certainly if Jacinda Ardern, the prime minister in New Zealand, wants to have Australians going to New Zealand, then that will be up to her and New Zealand as to how those arrangements can be put into place and under what conditions they can be put into place,” McCormack told reporters.

“But as I’d say, Northern Territory and New South Wales, very much open.” McCormack added it means an extra 325 passengers a week can come into Sydney, because the pressure is being eased in terms of people from New Zealand coming here who won’t have to do a hotel quarantine.

so the NZ travel bubble is one way only, applies to New Zealand citizens arriving into SYD and "frees up 325 quarantine rooms PER WEEK" that is approx 65 extra seats for #strandedAussies per day 65/7flights approx 10extra seats per flight.. pic.twitter.com/fV24G2uAQq — Ihatenicknames (@ksyd2015) October 2, 2020

This first stage of the trans-Tasman travel bubble is part of the government’s plan to “open up Australia to the world”, McCormack said. Some people online have pointed out the one-way system is less than ideal.

It is a travel bubble or a travel slide, since you can pretty much only go one way and have fun? #auspol — The Woke Almond (@MySocialMedia6) October 2, 2020

How is it a travel bubble with NZ if Australians are not allowed out. More like a one way street. #auspol#COVID19#travelbubble@ScottMorrisonMP — Randy Baker (@RandyBaker389) October 2, 2020

im allowed to travel to australia in 2 weeks but australians cant come to new zealand classic stitch up — sarah ☾ (@17GOlNGUNDER) October 2, 2020