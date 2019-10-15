Transgender Activist, Comedian Referenced By Dave Chappelle Dies

Transgender activist and comedian Daphne Dorman has died at 44.

Dorman, of San Francisco, posted a note to her Facebook page October 11 asking friends and family for forgiveness. Becky Kugler, who identified herself as Dorman’s sister, confirmed in the comments of the post that Dorman had taken her own life.

“It is with great sadness and despair to hand out this information. Sweet, sweet Daphne,” Kugler wrote. “I so wish we could all have helped you through your darkness. We’ll always love you, fly high sweet angel.”

That same day, San Francisco’s Office of Transgender Initiatives confirmed Dorman’s death on Twitter.