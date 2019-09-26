Transgender Man Who Gave Birth Loses Fight Not To Be Described As ‘Mother’

A transgender man who gave birth has lost his fight not to be described as the “mother” of the child on its birth certificate.

Freddy McConnell, a multimedia journalist who works for The Guardian, took his battle to be registered as the father or parent to the High Court.

Had he been successful, his victory would have meant the child will have been the first person born in England and Wales not to legally have a mother.

Other transgender men have given birth but have been registered on birth certificates as mothers.