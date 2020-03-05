Scott Morrison Forces Travel Ban On South Korea To Stop Coronavirus, Confirms Second Death

The Australian government on Thursday banned the arrival of foreigners from South Korea, tightening its border controls in a bid to slow the spread of the coronavirus as it recorded its second death from the illness.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison also extended existing bans on foreigners arriving from mainland China and Iran and said there would be tougher screening processes for people arriving from Italy.

“It affords the best protection and enables us to slow down the rate of transmission,” Morrison told reporters in Canberra, as health officials said a worst case scenario for the virus’ spread was the infection of millions of people within weeks.

Australia was one of the first countries to take a hardline approach to tackling the coronavirus outbreak, imposing border controls on visitors from the epidemic’s epicentre in China just over a month ago.

Australia has recorded 53 cases of the coronavirus, the majority of those people who contracted the disease overseas before returning home for treatment. However, concerns are growing about the likelihood of a more rapid spread given at least five people contracted the illness locally.

Despite official attempts to quell public anxiety, the country’s major grocers this week reported consumer stockpiling and social media was awash with photographs and videos of overloaded shopping trolleys.