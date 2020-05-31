Trevor Noah: 'Police In America Are Looting Black Bodies'

Trevor Noah on Friday argued that “police in America are looting Black bodies” during an impassioned, lengthy monologue on the death of George Floyd and the nationwide protests that have erupted in response.

In an 18-minute commentary released online, “The Daily Show” host asked “what vested interest” the demonstrators had in maintaining the idea that “society is a contract” when those in power were not upholding their end of the deal.

“Try to imagine how it must feel for Black Americans when they watch themselves being looted every single day,” said Noah. “Because that’s fundamentally what’s happening in America. Police in America are looting Black bodies. And I know someone might think that’s an extreme phrase, but it’s not.”