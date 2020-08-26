Trevor Noah Points Out 'Most Unbelievable' Part Of The QAnon Conspiracy Theory

Trevor Noah highlighted what he called the most unbelievable component of QAnon on Monday night as he broke down the convoluted and baseless fringe conspiracy theory for his viewers.

“The Daily Show” host explained some of the beliefs that QAnon followers espouse, including the seemingly central claim that President Donald Trump is involved in a covert takedown of a “deep state” cabal of liberal and Hollywood elites who worship Satan and traffic children for sex.

Last week, Trump horrified commentators when he refused to distance himself from QAnon. Trump told reporters he appreciates QAnon supporters because “they like me very much” and said he’d heard that “these are people that love our country.”