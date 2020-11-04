Trevor Noah Names The Law That Just Has To Be Enacted If Donald Trump Wins Again

Trevor Noah already has a policy proposal prepared should President Donald Trump win the 2020 election.

On Tuesday’s broadcast of ‘The Daily Show,’ Noah noted how New Jersey had voted to legalise marijuana and suggested that “if Trump wins again, all drugs should just become legal.”

“Everything should just be legalised. We can’t go through another four years sober. I need heroin gummies at least,” joked the comedian.

Check out the hourlong Election Day special here: