Trevor Noah Exposes The Funniest Holes In Republicans' Impeachment Questions

Trevor Noah was amused by some of the questions asked by House Intelligence Committee lawmakers during the first public impeachment hearing Wednesday.

The “Daily Show” host recapped some of the questioning directed at Bill Taylor, the acting US ambassador to Ukraine, and George Kent, the deputy assistant secretary of state for Europe and Eurasian affairs, who both testified before the committee Wednesday.

House Democrats are investigating President Donald Trump’s attempt to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden in exchange for the release of US military aid and a White House meeting.

Noah laughed at the direction Republicans took during the hearing, pointing out the excessive number of questions about Hunter Biden.

“Does Hunter Biden like flowers? Or do you think I could send him a card? Is he, like, seeing someone because I totally think we would make a great couple. Are you friends with Hunter Biden?” Noah joked, mocking one excerpt from the hearing.

“You’re just making it about something else,” he added. “Imagine if the cops showed up to your office to investigate a robbery and while they’re dusting for prints, you pop up, like, ‘Hey, I know you guys are busy, but could you also figure out who’s been stealing my yogurt every day?’”

He also pointed out the major flaws in the argument put forward by Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), who tried to write off the testimonies as secondhand information.

“Maybe it’s because the White House has blocked all the people who do have firsthand knowledge from testifying,” Noah laughed.

