Trump Publicly Acknowledges Biden Win For First Time Then Quickly Backtracks

In a tweet Sunday, President Donald Trump continued to spread false claims about the election but also appeared to publicly acknowledge for the first time that President-elect Joe Biden won the contest.

Trump has repeatedly ― and falsely ― declared victory in the election, despite virtually all major media networks projecting Biden as the winner. Multiple world leaders and Republican lawmakers have congratulated Biden on his win as the Democrat’s team has begun the transition process.

“He won because the Election was Rigged,” Trump wrote in his tweet Sunday, referring to Biden.