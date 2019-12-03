Trump Acting Out 'Orgasm' To Mock FBI's Lisa Page, Peter Strzok Was Last Straw, She Says

Lisa Page — former FBI lawyer, and one-time colleague and romantic partner of fired agent Peter Strzok— has lashed out at President Donald Trump and his attacks against her in an interview with the Daily Beast.

The final straw in a series of unprecedented attacks on the couple by Trump was what Page characterized as the president’s performance at a campaign rally in October of an imagined “orgasm” between the two, Page said. That’s why she finally decided to speak out publicly.

“Honestly, his demeaning fake orgasm was really the straw that broke the camel’s back,” explained Page, who called it a “truly reprehensible, degrading stunt ... in which he used my name to simulate an orgasm.”

“I had stayed quiet for years hoping it would fade away, but instead it got worse,” Page said. “It had been so hard not to defend myself, to let people who hate me control the narrative. I decided to take my power back.”

Page and Strzok were involved in the investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia in the Kremlin’s interference in the U.S. presidential election.

The two, who were having an affair, were singled out by the president after their disparaging text messages about Trump surfaced (though the two also criticized Democrats in texts). Trump has characterized the criticism as a sign of an illegal and biased vendetta against him by an imagined “deep state” of organized government workers, including in the FBI.

Page has denied any bias or wrongdoing in her work, and insists she has a right to her personal opinions. A report scheduled for release Dec. 9 by the Justice Department’s inspector general is expected to clear the FBI of any politically motivated bias against the president, sources have told The New York Times.