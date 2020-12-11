Trump Administration Executes Brandon Bernard After Jurors Plead For His Life

Courtesy Brandon Bernard’s Defense Team “He has been through, I think, so much suffering and remorse for what he did," said anti-death penalty activist Sister Helen Prejean of Brandon Bernard, 40.

The Trump administration executed 40-year-old Brandon Bernard on Thursday, his punishment for acting as an accomplice to a crime when he was 18 years old.

The government went through with the killing despite high-profile opposition from 5 of 9 surviving jurors who sentenced Bernard to death, the prosecutor who defended his death sentence on appeal, several membersof Congress, 23 current and former prosecutors, reality television star and criminal justice reform advocate Kim Kardashian West, and The Washington Post’s editorial board. Hours before the execution, controversial lawyers Alan Dershowitz and Ken Starr — who worked on President Donald Trump’s legal team during his impeachment — joined Bernard’s defence team.

Bernard was killed by lethal injection at 9:27pm The Supreme Court denied a last-minute stay of execution for Bernard, with Justices Stephen Breyer, Elena Kagan, and Sonia Sotomayor dissenting.

“Today, the Court allows the Federal Government to execute Brandon Bernard, despite Bernard’s troubling allegations that the Government secured his death sentence by withholding exculpatory evidence and knowingly eliciting false testimony against him,” Sotomayor wrote in her dissent. “Bernard has never had the opportunity to test the merits of those claims in court. Now he never will.”

Autopsy reports from people who have been executed by lethal injection show that the drug used to kill Bernard likely causes the individual to feel like they are suffocating and being waterboarded as they die.

“Tonight, those of us who love Brandon Bernard — and we are many — are full of righteous anger and deep sadness at the actions of the federal government in taking his life,” Robert Owen, Bernard’s lawyer for the past 20 years, said in a statement.

“Brandon made one terrible mistake at age 18. But he did not kill anyone, and he never stopped feeling shame and profound remorse for his actions in the crime,” Owen continued. “And he spent the rest of his life sincerely trying to show, as he put it, that he ‘was not that person.’ Brandon showed us that and so much more, carrying himself with grace and generosity, and always treating everyone around him with kindness and respect. He worked to help other troubled kids avoid similar devastating mistakes, and he lived every day his commitment to serving both God and humanity.”

Bernard’s death marked the Trump administration’s ninth execution since the practice resumed in July, during the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, after a 17-year hiatus. It is the second execution since Trump lost the election to Democrat Joe Biden, who has said he will work to end the death penalty.

Trump and his attorney general, William Barr, are trying to push through at least four more killings before Biden’s inauguration — an effort that exposes the extreme arbitrariness of who lives and who dies under the current system. Trump is the first president in 131 years to carry out a federal execution after losing reelection. The people his administration has targeted for death are disproportionately Black.

Since the Trump administration resumed executions in July, coronavirus cases have spiked at the prison in Terre Haute, Indiana, where the killings take place, as well as in surrounding Vigo County. The federal killings involve “execution teams” of roughly 40 Bureau of Prisons staffers, who usually travel in from out of state and work closely with the staff at the federal prison.

Members of the execution team are not required to quarantine when they arrive in Indiana or get tested after the killing. After the execution of Orlando Hall last month, at least eight members of the execution team, as well as the spiritual adviser who performed last rites for Hall, tested positive for COVID-19.

Carrying out executions during the pandemic puts the people who live and work in and around the prison at an increased risk of contracting the deadly disease. It also puts the friends and family members of the executed — and the executed’s victims or their families — in a difficult situation. In order to bear witness to the killing, they must put their own health at risk.

Owen, Bernard’s lawyer, did not attend the execution because he is in a high-risk group for COVID-19.

Bernard, who is Black, was sentenced to death by a nearly all-white jury in 2000 for his role in a botched car-jacking that ended in the killing of married couple Todd and Stacie Bagley. Bernard was not present when his friends abducted the Bagleys and he was not the one to shoot them dead. Christopher Vialva, the man who shot the Bagleys in the head, was executed in September. Prosecutors claimed Bernard was the one who set the car on fire with the Bagleys inside, although the government’s cooperating witness admitted at trial that he didn’t actually see who lit fire to the car.

At 18 years old, Bernard was just barely legally eligible for the death penalty. The teens who participated in the crime and were under 18 received more lenient sentences, even those who were more culpable than Bernard in the Bagleys’ deaths. Two have completed their 20-year sentences; a third is serving a 35-year sentence.

Like most people who are sentenced to death, Bernard couldn’t afford a high-profile lawyer, so he was represented by a court-appointed lawyer with no federal death penalty experience who failed to challenge the prosecution’s reliance on junk science and questionable forensic evidence.

Over the years, Bernard and his post-conviction legal team unearthed evidence that several jurors now say would have caused them to make a different decision had the information been presented at trial.