'Terrible And Unfair': Trump Already Bashes Next Debate Moderator, Kristen Welker

President Donald Trump is already attacking NBC’s upcoming debate moderator, Kristen Welker, as “terrible and unfair” in what appears to be preemptive damage control.

It’s a change of tone from January, when Trump congratulated Welker after she was given a slot as a weekend anchor, saying NBC “made a very wise decision.”

Trump senior campaign adviser Jason Miller said on Fox News just last week that Welker — whom he characterised as “very fair” — would do an “excellent job” moderating the third debate, which is set for Thursday in Nashville, Tennessee. “I have a very high opinion of Kristen Welker,” he said.

Trump previously agreed to Welker as a moderator.

But on Saturday, Trump ripped her in a tweet. “She’s aways been terrible & unfair, just like most of the Fake News,” he wrote, adding: “But I’ll still play the game.”

The presidents oldest son, Donald Trump Jr., piped up in a retweet: “Yikes! Here we go again!” He linked to an article claiming Welker has “deep Democratic ties.”