Trump Appears To Call For His Own Impeachment In Bizarre Tweet

President Donald Trump has tweeted many outrageous things over the years, but calling for his own impeachment hasn’t been one of them.

Until Tuesday morning, that is.

Trump sent out a tweet with a lot of remarks in all caps, where he was pointing out some economic numbers in a tone that suggested he didn’t feel very appreciated.

But it was the last three words — “Impeach the Pres.” — that are getting the most attention, mainly because they seem to contradict the preceding diatribe.