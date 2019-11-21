Trump Boasted About A 'New' Apple Plant In Texas. It Opened In 2013.

President Donald Trump traveled to Austin, Texas, on Wednesday to tour a manufacturing plant with Apple chief executive Tim Cook, touting what he called a “new” facility that would bring high-paying jobs back to America. The only problem? The plant has been making Apple computers since 2013, long before Trump was elected. The president toured a facility run by an independent company called Flex Ltd. that assembles Apple’s expensive Mac Pro computers. During the tour, Trump suggested that his efforts to convince companies to relocate their manufacturing facilities back to the U.S. — and in particular, his relationship with Cook over the past few years — had paid off. “We’re seeing the beginning of a very powerful and important plant,” said Trump, who has long boasted about his efforts to convince manufacturers to come back to America. “Anybody that followed my campaign, I would always talk about Apple, that I want to see Apple building plants in the United States. And that’s what’s happening.” But that assertion is not true, and Cook did not correct Trump after he made the statements.

President Trump just toured a Texas plant that has been making Apple computers since 2013 and took credit for it, suggesting the plant opened today. "Today is a very special day."



Tim Cook spoke immediately after him and did not correct the record. — Jack Nicas (@jacknicas) November 20, 2019

I don't know why @tim_cook didn't correct the president.



I do know that Apple assembles most of its products in China, making many potentially subject to tariffs.



I also know @tim_cook wants tariff waivers. When asked today about it, Mr. Trump said: “We’ll look into that.” — Jack Nicas (@jacknicas) November 21, 2019

The New York Times’ Jack Nicas noted shortly after the event that Apple has not, in fact, built any new plants in the U.S. since Trump’s election and that the vast majority of its products are still made overseas. The tech giant did release more details about its previously announced $1 billion campus in Austin that will house 5,000 white-collar employees beginning in 2022. But those roles will, by and large, not be manufacturing jobs. “With the construction of our new campus in Austin now underway, Apple is deepening our close bond with the city and the talented and diverse workforce that calls it home,” Cook said in a company statement. Trump repeated his falsehood on Twitter later in the day, saying, “Today I opened a major Apple Manufacturing plant in Texas that will bring high paying jobs back to America.” He also shared a video of his tour of the plant.

Today I opened a major Apple Manufacturing plant in Texas that will bring high paying jobs back to America. Today Nancy Pelosi closed Congress because she doesn’t care about American Workers! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 20, 2019