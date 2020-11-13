Trump Attorney Mocked For Demanding Biden Prove Trump's Fraud Claims

A top legal adviser to President Donald Trump’s campaign elected to make a bizarre suggestion to President-elect Joe Biden﻿ Thursday: Prove you actually won the election.

The Associated Press and other media outlets on Saturday projected Biden as the winner based on nonpartisan analysis of the vote in several states.

But the president has accused the Democratic Party of “wrongdoing” without providing evidence to back the allegations.

So in a stunning bit of illogic, Jenna Ellis claimed it was the Biden campaign’s job to disprove the Trump campaign’s baseless allegations of election fraud, rather than the other way around.