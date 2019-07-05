Trump Baby Blimp Crashes Washington Independence Day Celebration

The infamous Trump baby blimp has arrived in Washington, D.C., as a protest against the president’s militaristic Independence Day extravaganza.

Anti-war organization Codepink announced the arrival of the 20-foot balloon shaped like an infant President Donald Trump, complete with a diaper and a sneering face topped with a mop of golden hair. It will sit on the National Mall for most of the day.

In a press release announcing the demonstration, the group’s co-director Ariel Gold condemned the president’s “Salute to America” celebration, which includes a weaponry display featuring tanks and fighter jets.

“It is very alarming to see Trump turn a traditionally non-partisan celebration into a Trump rally and a military spectacle,” Gold said. “It’s absolutely shameful that money is being spent to divide this country even further, and to legitimize the violence of war when so many Americans don’t have access to basic healthcare.”