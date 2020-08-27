Trump Mocked For Suggesting He And Biden Take Drug Tests Before Debates

President Donald Trump was thoroughly mocked on Twitter Wednesday for suggesting that he and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden take drug tests before their upcoming debates.

Trump made the suggestion to Washington Examiner reporter Byron York after claiming, without evidence, that Biden was under the influence of drugs during the last Democratic primary debate against Senator Bernie Sanders.

“I don’t know how he could have been so incompetent in his debate performances and then all of a sudden be OK against Bernie,” Trump said. “My point is, if you go back and watch some of those numerous debates, he was so bad. He wasn’t even coherent. And against Bernie, he was. And we’re calling for a drug test.”

This isn’t exactly a new tactic of Trump’s. In October 2016, he suggested that he and then-Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton take drug tests before their last debate after alleging, again without evidence, that she had been on drugs during their second debate.

Not surprisingly, the president’s idea that he and his Democratic opponent this year be tested for drugs before debating was the subject of much Twitter snark.