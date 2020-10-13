Case in point: On Monday, the president posted a bizarre tweet suggesting the “lamestream media” is covering up Biden’s mask habits.

President Donald Trump really can’t mask his antipathy for how Joe Biden is treating the coronavirus.

So Biden is coughing and hacking and playing “fingers” with his mask, all over the place, and the Fake News doesn’t want to even think about discussing it. “Journalism” has reached the all time low in history. Sadly, Lamestream knows this and doesn’t even care!

The tweet apparently was inspired by a viral video taken Friday that shows the Democratic presidential nominee lowering his mask and coughing into his hand at a Las Vegas campaign stop.

That clearly wasn’t the most hygienic thing Biden could have done, but Trump’s complaint seems just a tad disingenuous, considering the president is notoriously mask-averse, has organised events that have turned into super-spreader events. and contracted COVID-19 himself.

Biden, meanwhile, has stressed the importance of mask-wearing to help stem the pandemic, and his campaign has been much more scrupulous about following virus-related health protocols than the Trump team.

No wonder many Twitter users quickly mocked Trump’s tweet.