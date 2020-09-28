Trump Blasts Bombshell Report On His $750 US Tax Bills As 'Fake News'

President Donald Trump slammed The New York Times’ shocking report Sunday that he paid just $750 in federal income taxes in both 2016 and 2017 as “fake news.”

“It’s fake news, totally fake news, made up,” he said at a White House news conference when asked about the detailed investigative report on his tax records.

The self-proclaimed billionaire reportedly paid little or nothing in taxes, citing massive business losses, but Trump nevertheless complained that the Internal Revenue Service did “not treat me well. … They treat me very badly.”

Trump said that “basically” the Times story was “saying I paid nothing,” which he denied. “First of all, I paid a lot, and I paid a lot of state income taxes, too. ... It’ll all be revealed. It’s going to come out — but after the auditors.”