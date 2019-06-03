Trump Camp Denies President Calling Meghan Markle Nasty — With Clip Of Him Calling Her Nasty

An official Twitter account for Donald Trump’s re-election campaign engineered a hilarious self-own while attempting to defend the president Saturday.

The ‘Official Trump War Room’ account angrily declared “fake news” that Trump had called Meghan Markle “nasty” — while posting a clip of him calling Meghan Markle nasty.

Trump made the comment in an interview in the Oval Office Friday with The Sun ahead of his state visit to London on Monday.

When the reporter pointed out that the now-Duchess of Sussex had vowed in 2016 to move to Canada if Trump were elected, Trump responded: “I didn’t know she was nasty.” As the war room account tweeted: “Here is what he actually said. Listen for yourself!”

Sure enough, that’s exactly what he said. Followers on Twitter — including lots of journalists — were amused.

Trump, incidentally, also said he is hugely popular in the UK, supports controversial right-winger Boris Johnson to replace outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May (who Trump said bungled Brexit) and insisted “we have among the cleanest climate in the world.”