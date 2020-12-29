Trump Mocked For Posting Campaign Ad 7 Weeks After Losing Election

Although Donald Trump lost the presidential election nearly eight weeks ago, he is apparently still campaigning.

On Monday, the president tweeted out a video highlighting various moments from his presidency that actually did happen, such as the confirmation of Justice Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court — as well as some things that didn’t, like his nonexistent Nobel Peace Prize.

The video is red meat for Trump’s base, so maybe it’s no surprise that the whole thing is a riff on the beef industry’s “Beef: It’s What’s For Dinner” ads from the 1990s, from the background music to the tagline “Trump: He’s What’s For America.”