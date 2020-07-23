Trump ‘Chaos & Violence’ Scare Ad Is Actually Just An Old Picture Of Ukraine

The photo shows a crowd of helmeted protesters, gathered around a downed police officer desperately clutching his nightstick. A caption below, written in ALL CAPS to maximise the effect, warns of “CHAOS & VIOLENCE.”

It is shock advertising at its most routine, designed to stoke fear and provoke a retreat to the safe and familiar. It popped up on Facebook on Tuesday and, as with so many whoppers of the Trump era, it’s also a lie.

This image that US President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign desperately wants you to believe is of anarchy in a “Democrat-run” US city is ... actually a photo from 2014 of a pro-democracy protest in Ukraine.

Jesse Lehrich, a former Hillary Clinton spokesperson, pointed out the misrepresentation on Twitter, noting that the Trump campaign seemingly downloaded the original file from Wikipedia, which clearly states it was taken in Kyiv, Ukraine, in 2014: