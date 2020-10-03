Trump Campaign Manager Latest To Join Burgeoning COVID Cluster In President's Circle

Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life.

US President Donald Trump’s campaign manager Bill Stepien — who traveled with Trump to his debate with Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden — has tested positive for COVID-19.

That makes at least six in Trump’s circle, including the president and First Lady Melania Trump, who have tested positive in the last few days.

Stepien was diagnosed Friday and was experiencing what one source told Politico was “mild flu-like symptoms.” He reportedly plans to self-quarantine until he recovers, and hopes to continue to be in charge of Trump’s campaign.

The growing list of people connected to the White House with COVID appears to be largely linked to the announcement of Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court at an event in the Rose Garden last Saturday where few people wore face masks, sat side by side, and many shook hands.

Former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, along with Senator Mike Lee and Senator Thom Tillis — both members of the Senate Judiciary Committee — attended the event and have all tested positive. Rev. John I. Jenkins, president of the University of Notre Dame and a member of the Commission on Presidential Debates, also contracted COVID after attending the ceremony, as did Trump and his wife.

Barrett recovered from COVID earlier this year. But epidemiologist Eric Feigl-Ding, a senior fellow of the Federation of American Scientists, warned that her previous bout with COVID does not preclude reinfection.

Lee and others also met with Barrett inside the White House later in the day. Lee tested positive Friday, but on Thursday attended a nearly 90-minute Senate Judiciary Committee hearing without a mask for at least part of the time.