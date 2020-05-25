President Donald Trump over the weekend used his massive platform on Twitter to again spread the outrageous and unsupported insinuation that Joe Scarborough — one of his most vocal critics on TV —murdered someone. Trump fired off multiple tweets suggesting Scarborough, a co-host of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” might have killed Lori Klausutis, who died in 2001 while working as an intern in Scarbrough’s congressional office. Scarborough served as a U.S. congressman from Florida between January 1995 and September 2001. Authorities determined Klausutis, 28, died after suddenly collapsing due to a previously undiagnosed heart condition, hitting her head on a desk as she fell. No foul play was suspected and her death was ultimately ruled an accident by the medical examiner. But that hasn’t stopped Trump from fuelling baseless conspiracy theories claiming otherwise. ″A blow to her head? Body found under his desk? Left Congress suddenly? Big topic of discussion in Florida...and, he’s a Nut Job (with bad ratings),” the president tweeted Saturday. “Keep digging, use forensic geniuses!”

A blow to her head? Body found under his desk? Left Congress suddenly? Big topic of discussion in Florida...and, he’s a Nut Job (with bad ratings). Keep digging, use forensic geniuses! https://t.co/UxbS5gZecd — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 24, 2020

Trump on Sunday shared with his 80 million Twitter followers a story from a notorious misinformation website that claimed to have evidence of “foul play” in Klausutis’s death. “A lot of interest in this story about Psycho Joe Scarborough,” the president tweeted. “So a young marathon runner just happened to faint in his office, hit her head on his desk, & die? I would think there is a lot more to this story than that? An affair? What about the so-called investigator? Read story!” Earlier this month, Trump questioned whether Scarborough got “away with murder,” suggesting he left Congress “quietly and quickly” because of it. He also called on Comcast, which owns MSNBC, to look into the matter.