Trump Said Coronavirus Would 'Miraculously' Be Gone By April. Well, It's April.

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI via Getty Images US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump thinks he’s doing a fabulous job getting the country through the coronavirus crisis. He’s more than happy to boast about it. “One of the things I did is I closed down the borders to China and to other areas that are very badly affected and really having a lot of troubles. ... I closed them down very early, against the advice of almost everybody, and we’ve been given rave reviews.” [March 6]

“No, I’m not concerned at all. No, I’m not. No, we’ve done a great job.” [March 7]

“Our team is doing a great job with CoronaVirus!” [March 11]

“I’d rate it [our response] a 10. I think we’ve done a great job.” [March 16]

“My administration has done a job on really working across government and with the private sector, and it’s been incredible. It’s a beautiful thing to watch, I have to say.” [March 29] But Trump spent weeks, if not months, downplaying the seriousness of the virus while pushing his political agenda of boosting his own brand and trying to shut down US borders. In fact, the president really didn’t want to do much of anything about the virus. He tried to assure people that it would be gone by April. Nothing to see here.

On Feb. 10, there were 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, in the United States, according to Johns Hopkins University. Now there are more than 174,000.