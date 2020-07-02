Twitter Users Explode After Trump Again Claims Coronavirus Will 'Just Disappear'

President Donald Trump sparked outrage on Wednesday for repeating his claim that the coronavirus will “just disappear,” even as new COVID-19 cases in the US continued to surge to record daily highs and health experts issued dire warnings about the alarming new figures.

As a number of states reversed course on their reopening plans amid spiking case counts, Trump told Fox Business in an interview that he still believed the virus would simply go away on its own.

“I think we’re gonna be very good with the coronavirus,” he said. “I think that at some point that’s going to sort of just disappear, I hope.”