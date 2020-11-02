TV Hosts Confront Trump Advisers On President's Smear Against Doctors

President Donald Trump’s campaign advisers on Sunday faced tough questions from political talk show hosts about the president’s unsubstantiated claim that doctors are being paid to inflate the number of COVID-19 deaths.

Trump claimed without evidence at a campaign rally Friday that doctors were falsely reporting coronavirus-linked deaths for monetary gain.

“Our doctors get more money if somebody dies from COVID,” Trump told the crowd. “You know that, right? I mean, our doctors are very smart people. So what they do is, they say, ‘I’m sorry, but everybody dies of COVID.’”

“Fox News Sunday” host Chris Wallace confronted Trump campaign adviser Corey Lewandowski about the president’s conspiracy theory.

“What is the president’s evidence that doctors, many of whom are risking their lives treating these patients, are in fact lining their pockets by saying they are inflating the number of COVID deaths?” Wallace asked.

Lewandowski admitted that he hasn’t seen “evidence” backing up Trump’s claim, but suggested anyway that doctors are inflating the numbers.

“I think we are categorising, sometimes, individuals who may have COVID who aren’t dying from that and claiming it as a COVID death, which is not accurate,” Lewandowski said.

Wallace pointed out that several studies suggested the number of people dying from COVID-19 was actually underreported. He also mentioned that the American Medical Association condemned Trump’s claim, calling it “malicious, outrageous and completely misguided.”

“Does the president stand by his accusation that doctors are profiteering off this virus?” Wallace pressed Lewandowski.

“You know, Chris, I haven’t spoke to the president about this directly so I couldn’t answer that. But I can tell you that ―”

Wallace interrupted: “You understand it’s a pretty serious ... thing to say about the nation’s doctors who are on the front lines?”

Lewandowski said the Trump campaign has “enormous respect” for doctors before praising the administration’s handling of the coronavirus crisis.

Jason Miller, another Trump campaign adviser, defended Trump’s smear against doctors in an interview Sunday with ABC’s “This Week.”

″Why does the president repeatedly attack doctors ... working on the front lines, saying they’re inflating COVID numbers?” host George Stephanopoulos asked.

Miller denied that Trump was “attacking” anyone, arguing that the president was simply discussing Americans’ desire to “get back to life as normal.”

Stephanopoulos pushed back: “But, Jason, we all just saw it. He was talking about doctors inflating COVID deaths for money.”

Miller said he wasn’t going to “get into the billing aspects” and claimed there have been “all sorts of independent things pointing to that.” But Miller did not cite a single report backing up Trump’s claim.

“The fact of the matter is, people want to get their life back to normal,” Miller said.