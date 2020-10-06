Doctor Warns Trump's Coronavirus Treatment Can Cause Psychosis, Mania

Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life.

A doctor told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer on Sunday that the medication cocktail currently being given to President Donald Trump to treat coronavirus could have some serious side effects, including psychosis, mania and delirium.

Dr Megan Ranney, an emergency physician and associate professor at Brown University, talked about the “very complex regimen of medications” the president is currently taking.

“Two of them, remdesivir and dexamethasone, are medications that we give in our hospital, even in our emergency department, with really sick patients with COVID-19,” she said, noting that those medications are usually only for “seriously ill patients.”

She went on to say that all of the medications Trump is taking can have side effects that could be damaging to the liver or heart, but warned that dexamethsaone “is known to have mental health side effects.”

“It can cause psychosis. It can cause delirium. It can cause mania,” Ranney said. “I would never want to say the president is experiencing steroid-induced psychosis, but it is certainly concerning to see some of his actions today in the wake of this potentially deadly diagnosis and infectious disease.”