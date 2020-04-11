Trump Wishes Everyone A 'Happy' Crucifixion Day

See the latest stories on the coronavirus outbreak.

US President Donald Trump came up with an unusual greeting Friday to those commemorating the day Christ was nailed to a cross: “HAPPY GOOD FRIDAY TO ALL!”

He later wished everyone a “great” Good Friday at his press briefing.

The jarring greeting referred to the most somber day of the Christian calendar. It marks the torture of Jesus and his death upon a cross. Easter, on Sunday, marks the celebration of Jesus’s resurrection. (The “good” in Good Friday refers to the day being “holy.”)

Trump’s wish was particularly jolting given that the nation’s death toll from COVID-19 has surpassed 18,000 and continues to surge.