Trump Just Tweeted A Clip From A TV Show That Was Totally Making Fun Of Him

US President Donald Trump shared a video clip he seems to think shows that “tough guys” support him.

Just one problem: The footage of a biker reacting to a “Make America Great Again” cap was from an episode of Larry David’s HBO show “Curb Your Enthusiasm.” And the episode not only mocked the caps but called them “a great people repellent.”

On Monday, Trump tweeted the clip, which contained at least eight profanities: