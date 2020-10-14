Watching Trump Dance To YMCA Post-COVID-19 Is... Something

President Donald Trump’s rally in Sanford, Florida, was on Monday night for his 2020 campaign. But his moves were strictly from 1977.

The president seemed especially peppy at the rally, to the point where he told fans he was ready to kiss everyone in the audience.

The enthusiasm continued when Trump boogied down to the Village People’s hit song ‘YMCA’ Trump’s campaign frequently plays the song at his rallies ― something that doesn’t exactly thrill the 70s-era disco band.

A lot of Twitter users weren’t exactly thrilled, either.