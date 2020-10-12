Trump Declares Himself 'Immune' From Coronavirus

ASSOCIATED PRESS President Donald Trump removes his face mask to speak to a crowd of supporters, days after leaving hospital where he was being treated for Covid-19.

Donald Trump has declared himself “immune” from the coronavirus, nearly one week after leaving Walter Reed hospital where he was being treated for COVID-19.

“It seems like I’m immune,” the US president said in an interview with Fox News.

“It looks like I’m immune for, I don’t know, maybe a long time or maybe a short time. It could be a lifetime. Nobody really knows. But I’m immune. So the president is in very good shape.”

He added: “I have to tell you, I feel fantastically. I really feel good.

“And I even feel good by the fact that, you know, the word immunity means something — having really a protective glow means something.

“I think it’s very important to have that, to have that is a very important thing.”