US President Donald Trump shared a tweet on Sunday that criticised “Democrat cities” and called for them to be left to “rot.”

Originally posted by Brandon Straka, the tweet was a commentary on footage of protesters in New York City yelling at drivers. Straka, who describes himself as a “former liberal and former Democratic party supporter who has very publicly walked away from the political left,” accused Democrats of activating a mental illness that had ruined America’s metropolises.