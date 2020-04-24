Trump Ponders Whether Light Or Disinfectant Injections Can 'Cure' Coronavirus

When Trump asked whether sunlight and heat could “cure” the virus, task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx said no.

“Not as a treatment,” Birx told Trump. “Certainly, fever is a good thing. When you have a fever, it helps your body respond. But not as … I’m not seeing heat or light as…”

Trump interjected, saying it would be “a great thing to look at.”

Earlier this month, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, acknowledged that warmer weather does affect other viruses, but he warned that it wasn’t the solution to the pandemic.

“One should not assume that we are going to be rescued by a change in the weather. You must assume that the virus will continue to do its thing,” he told ABC’s “Good Morning America” on April 9. “If we get some help from the weather, so be it, fine. But I don’t think we need to assume that.”

Other leading infectious disease experts gave a similar warning.

In a letter to White House science and technology officials this month, the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine said warmer weather wouldn’t lead to a significant reduction in the spread of the virus without “major public health interventions.”