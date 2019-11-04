Trump Dismisses Support For Impeachment: 'I Have The Real Polls'

President Donald Trump on Sunday dismissed polls from several major media outlets showing that nearly half of Americans support his impeachment and removal from office.

“I have the real polls,” he told reporters gathered outside the White House. “The CNN polls are fake. The Fox polls have always been lousy; I tell them they ought to get themselves a new pollster.”

A Washington Post-ABC News poll released Friday found that 49% of US citizens are in favour of Trump’s ouster. On Sunday, Fox News released a poll with the same number, as did NBC and The Wall Street Journal in a joint survey. All three polls were conducted at the end of October.

But Trump scoffed at the idea that the public wants him out, claiming that “people don’t want anything to do with impeachment.”

“It’s a phony scam. It’s a hoax,” he said, again arguing that “the whistleblower should be revealed because the whistleblower gave false information.”