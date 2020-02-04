President Donald Trump was chastised Monday after video footage showed him goofing off as the national anthem played during a Super Bowl party at his West Palm Beach golf resort.

As everyone else around Trump (including his wife and youngest son) stood solemnly with their hands over their hearts, Trump fidgeted, waved his hands, pointed at people and pretended to conduct the music.

The video of the president cutting up during the anthem, first reported by the Miami Herald, was part of an Instagram story posted by a real estate agent at the party, which was held for a select group of the president’s supporters. The event cost American taxpayers $5 million, according to an analysis by HuffPost.