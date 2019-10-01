Trump Doesn’t Seem To Know What Treason Means But Is Accusing People Of It Anyway

In President Donald Trump’s mind, the whistleblower who filed a complaint about his attempt to coerce Ukraine into investigating a political rival might have committed treason. So might have the whistleblower’s several White House sources. And the Democratic congressman running the impeachment inquiry looking into it. And even, perhaps, all the Democrats who failed to clap for him at a State of the Union speech. In real life, Trump could not be more wrong. Treason is a specific crime with a specific definition and is punishable by death, and filing a complaint against a president, providing information against a president and running a congressional investigation into a president do not even come close. “This is consistent with what we have been warning against all along,” said Bandy Lee, a professor of psychiatry at Yale School of Medicine who has for years argued that Trump’s behaviour has exhibited worrisome signs. “That he would become more irrational, more paranoid and vindictive, and dangerous not only to the country but the world and human civilisation, the more he is threatened.” White House officials acknowledged privately that the actions Trump is complaining about do not constitute treason. They would not, however, respond to HuffPost’s queries about whether Trump understood that, and, if he did, why he continued to use a word that is defined as a capital offense in attacking his perceived enemies.

ASSOCIATED PRESS President Donald Trump stops to take a question from NBC Chief White House Correspondent Hallie Jackson, right, as he departs a ceremonial swearing in ceremony for new Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019.